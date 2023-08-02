MQS Management LLC Invests $772,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.94. 1,480,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

