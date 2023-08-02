MQS Management LLC Invests $687,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

