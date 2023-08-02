MQS Management LLC Invests $540,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 2,151,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,956. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

