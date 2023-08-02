MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Kellogg comprises about 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $131,663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on K. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.
Kellogg Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of K traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.41.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
