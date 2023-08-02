Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 80.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

MPLX stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Mplx has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mplx by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 744,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

