Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MOS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,072. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
