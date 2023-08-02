Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,072. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mosaic

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

