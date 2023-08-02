Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 3,937,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $71,520,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

