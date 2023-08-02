Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.
