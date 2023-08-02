Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 820 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 346,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,096. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

