Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,934. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

