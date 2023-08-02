Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 323,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 784,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

