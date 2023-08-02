Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 373,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

