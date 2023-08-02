Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 11,170 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 27,291,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,135,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

