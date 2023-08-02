Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

