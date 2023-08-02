Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %
SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,413,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,358. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
