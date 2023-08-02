Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

CL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,716 shares of company stock worth $14,159,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

