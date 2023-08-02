Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

