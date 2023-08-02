Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,017 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 185,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,669. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

