Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,064 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $7.77 on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,713,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,409,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

