Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 8,776,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047,724. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

