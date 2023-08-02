Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PBT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 78,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,283. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.