Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 854 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

