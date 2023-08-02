Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 11,921 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 17,211,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,201,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

