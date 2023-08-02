Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.