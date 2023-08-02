Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $527.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $550.29 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,392 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

