Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $159.77 or 0.00540197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $115.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,575.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00312688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.41 or 0.00819605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00061946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00128596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,312,943 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

