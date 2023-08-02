Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.95. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 537,648 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,693,351.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

