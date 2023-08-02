Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIRM stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $949.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $226,797. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

