Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 724,434 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.74% of Energy Fuels worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,758.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,612.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,486 shares of company stock valued at $620,040. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

