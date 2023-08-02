Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 51,312 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 51,312 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $45,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.