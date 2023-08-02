Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $39,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Block by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Block by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

NYSE SQ opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,199 shares of company stock worth $2,250,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

