Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $42,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

