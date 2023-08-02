Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $52.92 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Illumina worth $52,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

ILMN stock opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

