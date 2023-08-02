Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $50.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $50,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

