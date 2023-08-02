Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $40.46 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

