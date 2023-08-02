Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 343,086 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 451,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

LAC opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

