Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,557 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $54,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW stock opened at $590.39 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.12 and a 200-day moving average of $489.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.