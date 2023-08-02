MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

MDXG opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,078 shares of company stock worth $403,610 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

