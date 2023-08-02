MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MicroVision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $644.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.07. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 187,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

