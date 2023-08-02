MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MicroVision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MicroVision Stock Performance
MVIS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $644.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.07. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
