Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 3,943,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,426,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

