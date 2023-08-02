MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 756,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.