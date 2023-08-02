Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,088.16

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $82,088.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00006481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,845,990 coins and its circulating supply is 21,474,746 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s).

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

