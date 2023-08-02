Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 110,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 90,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

