Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.6% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,828,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,100,330. The company has a market capitalization of $827.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.