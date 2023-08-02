Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,694. The company has a market cap of $331.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day moving average of $302.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

