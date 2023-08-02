Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.73. The stock had a trading volume of 231,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,225. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

