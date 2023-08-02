Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the first quarter worth $341,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635. The firm has a market cap of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.