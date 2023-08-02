Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,909 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 384,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.