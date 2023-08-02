MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $18.00. MeridianLink shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 34,223 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 253,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 1,020,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Down 23.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

