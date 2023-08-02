MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Raised to $26.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLNK. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 507,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $185,593.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 0.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 984,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 1.9% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile



MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.



